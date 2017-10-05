You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Recovering from the flooding devastation of Matthew takes time, determination, and money, state officials say and each one poses different challenges.

State Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry explains those moving parts.

State lawmakers approved $301 million in disaster relief for everything from clean-up to infrastructure repairs to housing help. Add in federal money and donations, the state has taken in about 1 and a half billion dollars in disaster assistance.

"There's about $391 million in public assistance," Sprayberry said. "There's hazard mitigation. The estimate for that is about $114 million."

He said there's a lot of different costs and needs, which includes $102 million in SBA loans to small businesses.

"There's a lot of moving parts here," he said.

Sprayberry said it sounds like a lot of money, but with so much damage and so many residents affected, the funds only go so far.



Gov. Roy Cooper complained in May that the state was receiving just a fraction of what it needed in aid.

"I am deeply disappointed that Washington isn't making North Carolina's urgent need a top priority," he said.

Five months later, Cooper said things have improved but not enough. North Carolina still stands $711 million short of the disaster relief leaders have requested.



"We come to the conclusion that we have a tremendous unmet need," Sprayberry said.

One year after Matthew flooded homes along Highway 210 in Smithfield, Pam Christmas is stuck.

After spending six months in a hotel, the Christmas family now lives in this FEMA trailer on their property in Smithfield. It's just a few feet away from their flooded out home.

"It is very frustrating," Pam Christmas said. "I'm tired of crying, tired of asking and pleading."

The gutted brick home still sits untouched despite homeowner's insurance and flood insurance. Christmas was approved to elevate and rebuild, but she's tied up in government permitting red tape.

Everything is destroyed. here was four and a half feet of water in the house.



"We don't know who to blame, FEMA's says they've done their portion. The town of Smithfield says they're still waiting on FEMA," she said.

And the destruction is not just homes. The Department of Transportation requested $158 million in federal assistance to fund the gaping hold on Interstate 40 and the many other infrastructure repairs across the state. So far, $32 million has been granted.

Now that hurricanes Harvey and Irma are factored into the budget, Matthew victims are even less of a priority. The government is burning through hundreds of millions of dollars a day.

FEMA has put North Carolina's promised assistance for Matthew victims on hold.



"And I'm stuck in the middle. As a homeowner and still paying a mortgage. As I said, I'm paying a mortgage on a shell every single month," Christmas said.

Christmas has company in her frustration. The black water mark at her neighbor's home signals a similar problem. They've been approved, but they're still waiting on a buyout. That's where the funding gap comes into play.



"Out of that 3,000 or so households that are applying for that, we can only take care of about 800 with that pot of money," Sprayberry said.

Hurricane Matthew relief matters for those who've been helped and those still waiting.

"I want to live in my house," Christmas said. "I want to put my house back together, and I want to be able to live in it."