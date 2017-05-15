You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The official start of summer is still one month away, but it will be hard to tell. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, temperatures will climb well into the 80s -- and even the 90s -- each day, making for one hot week.

Temperatures were in the 60s early Monday morning and are expected to heat into the mid-70s by lunchtime. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s around 5 or 6 p.m. before they will drop slightly, into the 70s, overnight and remain that way through Tuesday morning.

"In general, as our temperatures climb on up into the low 80s this afternoon and as our dew point remains in the mid 50s, it's going to feel great," said Gardner.

Tuesday and the remainder of the work week will be identically hot, with highs returning to the upper 80s and lows stalling in the 70s most days.

According to Gardner, highs will even climb into the low 90s by mid-week, making things feel not as comfortable. "This will be the first time we’ve officially hit the 90s this year," she said. "We are forecasting 92 degrees on Wednesday, which would tie the record high."

A slight chance for precipitation comes Thursday, but the first part of the week should be mostly sunny and bright.

The weekend could cool down, but not by much, as Gardner expects highs to remain in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.