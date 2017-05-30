You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Cq1

— People in Sampson County are cleaning up—and planning how to rebuild—after strong storms swept through the area on Monday night, destroying homes and snapping trees.

For the second time in as many weeks, people began the work of removing trees from roadways and lifting branches off cars and homes while others waited for their power to be turned back on.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday was evaluating the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. Brandon Vincent, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said straight-line winds typically causes damage in one direction, such as trees falling from west to east.

In his surveys on Tuesday, Vincent said that's what the damage looked like in Sampson County.

"Everything that we've found, all the sites that we've been through today, there's been a very clear and consistent pattern, and that pattern has been things falling from west to east," Vincent said.

"It started hailing," said resident Victor Williams. "I heard 'tap, tap, tap,' all around the house. Then the wind picked up (and) I looked out from my front door and lightning hit this tree."

Despite the damage, Williams knows it could have been a different story.

"I'm still blessed, I'm thankful," he said. "It could have been worse. It could have been worse."

At least 14 people were injured from the storm. Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said two people were taken to local hospitals via ambulance and another was transported by a sheriff's deputy.

Holder said none of the injuries were serious.

On Basstown Road, winds caused a mobile home to flip over, roll and land near the road. Neighbors in the area said that a woman was inside the home at the time of the incident, but first responders were able to get her out. She did not appear to be seriously injured, neighbors said.

Tuesday brings another chance of severe weather to central North Carolina, said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. The area is under a level one risk for damaging winds, heavy rain and hail on a five-level scale.