Make-A-Wish America sent a handful of children with life-threatening conditions to Houston for the Super Bowl, and a Wake County boy turned his trip into a star turn.

Sultan Shaikh has braved two kidney transplants, and he was thrilled to get to go to the Super Bowl with his father and brother.

Sultan surprised them and the rest of the audience when he managed to get steal the microphone and get some one-on-one time with Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"So what is your best advice?" Sultan asked.

"Don't think about no surgeries, just think about getting beefed up," Winston advised, before dissolving into laughter at Sultan's composure.

"You're special, you know that right," Winston said. "You are a professional at this."