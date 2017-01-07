You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As a winter storm, that brought up to seven inches of snow to parts of central North Carolina, continues to move out of the area, conditions will quickly deteriorate as temperatures drop into the teens after the sun sets Saturday evening.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, sun could be seen peeking through the clouds, allowing for a small amount of melting on the roadways.

"Anything that melts turns into ice after the sun sets," WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson said.

Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly by Saturday evening.

"Starting at about 5 p.m., we will all be in the 20s," said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel. "And then, especially for the areas that have a snow pack, it will drop tonight and tomorrow morning to near 0 degrees - depending on how much snow you have on the ground."

Fishel said temperatures will remain frigid Sunday.

"(Sunday) night could be even colder than tonight," he said. "But there is hope for later in the week."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through Tuesday at noon.

Despite being mostly cloudy, temperatures will finally get above freezing on Tuesday as highs reach the lower 40s. By Thursday and Friday, highs could be in the mid-to-upper 60s.