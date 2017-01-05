You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16osm

— Cold air that filtered into the Triangle on Thursday coupled with low pressure moving in will set the stage for the possibility of lots of snow in central and eastern North Carolina over the weekend.

The storm will move into the region around sunset on Friday and possibly continue through sunset on Saturday. Forecast models show the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow around Raleigh.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of North Carolina, including Durham, Wake, Orange and Johnston counties, from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Snow is likely," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "(We could get) 3 to 6 inches (with) lower amounts down south and, actually, north and west.

"It's likely to be the Triangle area, north and east, that will have the higher accumulations."

According to the National Weather Service, roads are expected to be impassable and there could be sporadic power outages.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro announced it will be closed on Saturday and Sunday because of the storm, and the World's Toughest Rodeo also postponed its show planned for Saturday at PNC Arena.

Some of the computer models vary on exactly how much snow will fall, but Gardner said they are trending in the same direction.

"We can look at the numbers in a lot of different ways," Gardner said, "but the bottom line is most of the numbers are certainly pointing to a fairly significant snowfall for at least parts of our viewing area."