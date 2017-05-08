You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The winner of the first $1,000 WRAL SmartShopper 1 GRAND A DAY prize is:

Melissa Mogle!

Congratulations Melissa!

She let me know this morning that they have two vehicles that need tires, so that's probably what they'll do with the money. Sounds pretty responsible to me!

Tune in Tuesday morning at 6:15 am for my daily money saving tips and then I'll announce the winner during the 6:30 am news.

Contest Details

WRAL is giving away $1,000 A DAY for 10 days starting Monday, May 8, 2017 on the WRAL Morning News!

Plus, I'll be joining Renee and Bill every day during the 2-week contest at 6:15 am to share daily deals, freebies and fabulous events!

Good luck everyone!