— A small band of showers moved through parts of Wake County around lunchtime Thursday, the final bit of moisture associated with a cold front that is sweeping through the state.

Once the rain moves out, winds from the northwest will increase during the afternoon and evening, previewing a sunny but much cooler weekend.

"This final batch of rain will push out quickly after lunch, and sunshine will be back this afternoon across the bulk of the region," WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson said. "Once it does, cooler air will start to rush in as winds gust up to 25 mph."

Overnight lows Thursday will dip down into the mid-30s, and highs on the final day of the work week will top out near 50 degrees.

The cooler temperatures will stay put both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 50 and lows near 30 degrees.