— A front that brought strong winds and brief heavy rain to the Triangle on Thursday is moving out and leaving colder air in its wake.

Though temperatures were in the 60s for most of the region on Thursday, strong winds dominated the day with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph.

The wind resulted in some power outages, most significantly in Lee County. As of about 6 p.m., 10,768 customers in Lee County, including Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, were without power after strong winds knocked trees on to power lines, according to Duke Energy.

According to the Lee County Highway Patrol, troopers were helping to direct traffic in Sanford Thursday evening because traffic lights were out, but no major road closures or accidents were reported.

As the day winds down, the winds will become calmer as temperatures begin to drop.

"As we start to lost the heating of the day, we'll see these winds gradually die down," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and will hover at about 36 at 7 a.m. Friday.

"Venturing out Friday morning, a cup of coffee would be handy, or hot chocolate," Maze said.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s on Friday.

The cooler temperatures will stay put both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 50 and lows near 30 degrees.