You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18tpn

— A man wanted in connection with a Wilson bank robbery two weeks ago is now being sought after a bank robbery in South Carolina in which two people were shot to death.

The Cres Com Bank in Conway, S.C., was held up Monday afternoon, and two bank employees were killed, police said. The robber fled in white Chrysler 200 belonging to one of the victims, police said. The car has South Carolina license plate IZM-457, tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that reads "River Life."

Conway police have identified Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, as a person of interest in the robbery.

Council already faces a felony common law robbery charge in the Aug. 11 holdup of a BB&T branch at 1604 S. Tarboro St. in Wilson. No one was hurt in that robbery.

Authorities described Council as armed and dangerous and urged people to call law enforcement and not approach him. Anyone with information on Council's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.