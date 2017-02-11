Local News

Wilson man charged with murder of infant, police say

Posted 10:04 a.m. today

Brian Christopher Buchanan
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Wilson, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old child who died on Feb. 8, according to the Wilson Police Department.

Brian Christopher Buchanan was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury, according to police. He was jailed under no bond.

Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to 3711-B Kimberly Dr. in regard to an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

An autopsy was performed, and it was determined that the child's death was a homicide.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Rose Taylor Feb 11, 11:17 a.m.
    user avatar

    Its a shame how this child had to suffer at the hands of his own father. God decided this little guy needed his wings early. Sleep in peace sweet baby. JUSTICE will be served on earth and in death...