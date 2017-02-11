Local News
Wilson man charged with murder of infant, police say
Posted 10:04 a.m. today
Wilson, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old child who died on Feb. 8, according to the Wilson Police Department.
Brian Christopher Buchanan was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury, according to police. He was jailed under no bond.
Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to 3711-B Kimberly Dr. in regard to an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital and died two days later.
An autopsy was performed, and it was determined that the child's death was a homicide.
Rose Taylor Feb 11, 11:17 a.m.
Its a shame how this child had to suffer at the hands of his own father. God decided this little guy needed his wings early. Sleep in peace sweet baby. JUSTICE will be served on earth and in death...