— A 30-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old child who died on Feb. 8, according to the Wilson Police Department.

Brian Christopher Buchanan was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury, according to police. He was jailed under no bond.

Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to 3711-B Kimberly Dr. in regard to an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

An autopsy was performed, and it was determined that the child's death was a homicide.