— A Wilson man charged in the deaths of his wife and father was back in North Carolina Wednesday after being arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Officials took 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner into custody at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He is now being held at the Wilson County jail.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office charged Joyner with two counts of murder in the death of his wife and father, whose bodies were found on June 2.

He is also charged with financial card theft, a probation violation and felony child abuse.

Officials responding to a welfare check call said Michelle Joyner, 36, and Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, were inside the home. Joyner's child, a toddler, who was also inside the home when deputies arrived, was unhurt. Officials said the toddler was locked inside one of the home's bedrooms.

Joyner is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.