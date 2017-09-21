You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, the first week of fall won't feel very much like fall at all.

"It's another hot day today," said Wilmoth of Thursday, which will feature highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday afternoon, but, according to Wilmoth, those will quickly die off once the sun sets.

Friday marks the first day of fall, but, according to Wilmoth, it will continue to feel like summer for at least a week. Temperatures will be hot, in the mid to upper 80s, for the next seven days, though storms will not be as likely as they were on Thursday. Overall, it will be bright and hot.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely stay dry, as well as most of next week," said Wilmoth. "We won't start to feel more fall-like temperatures until next Thursday or Friday."