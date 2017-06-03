You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Eq3

— Low humidity for the second day in a row is making for a pleasant weekend to be outside.

The dew point, which measure moisture in the air, started Saturday at 58. Measurements in the 50s make the air feel drier than the stifling humidity that can sometimes settle into North Carolina.

"It will be dry until the next cold front comes in, which will be our next decent chance for rain," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

"Overnight Saturday it will be clear. We could have a bit of patchy fog over the area that experienced rain, but most of us will be waking up Sunday to mostly sunny skies for a pretty start to our day."

High pressure sitting over the state is keeping the weather nice for the early part of the weekend. But as that system works its way off the coast, a cold front will sweep in behind it to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday's temperatures should reach the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies to start with more clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

"High pressure will help to bump up our chance for showers and thunderstorms (on Sunday), but our real chance comes on Monday," WRAL Elizabeth Gardner said. "It looks like Monday may be rather wet."

Live DUALDoppler5000

If storms develop on Sunday, Gardner said they're likely to be late in the day, but the chance ramps back on up Monday to 50 percent.

Monday will bring more clouds than sun, with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely as a cold front moves in.

"Anytime on Monday will have the potential for storms, especially the second half of the day," Wilmoth said.

The rest of the coming week will be pleasant with warm temperatures and sunny skies.

"Temperatures will really not be hot this week as far as June standards go," Wilmoth said. "As we head toward Friday, temperatures warm up a little bit."