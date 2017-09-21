You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wilmington man will spend at least 80 years in prison for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl a year ago, sexually assaulting her and leaving her chained to a tree in the woods.

Douglas Nelson Edwards, 47, a registered sex offender, was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

"It's not fair for men such as this one to be out free and to be out doing such malicious, evil things with such young children, defenseless children that can't defend themselves," the girl's mother said in court Thursday before Edwards was sentenced to 80 to 110 years in prison, according to WECT.

The girl, now 7, testified Monday that Edwards took her into some woods, put a chain around her neck and sexually assaulted her. Edwards told jurors Tuesday that he couldn't recall snatching her from outside her Wilmington home, and he denied assaulting her, saying he only kissed her forehead to calm her and chained her to a tree for her safety.

