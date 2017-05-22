William, Ava top names for NC babies
Raleigh, N.C. — William and Ava were the most popular names for babies born in North Carolina last year, the Social Security Administration said Monday.
Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2016, but those two names ranked No. 2 in North Carolina.
William has been the most popular boy name in North Carolina every year since 2004, while 2016 marked the third straight year that Ava topped the list for girls.
The other top names in North Carolina in 2016 were Mason, Liam and Elijah for boys and Olivia, Charlotte and Harper for girls.
James, Benjamin, Jackson, Michael and Grayson rounded out the top 10 boys names in the state, while Abigail, Isabella, Sophia, Elizabeth and Madison were sixth through 10th among girls' names.
The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card.
