— The man killed Thursday morning crossing U.S. Highway 401 in Garner was on his way to work, his wife said.

James Demetrius Mims was commuting as he did every day, from the apartment he shared with Sherron Alston in the Pine Winds community to a Popeyes' where he worked.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Mims was hit and he died at the scene.

"They keep running him over. They keep running him over," a caller told a 911 dispatcher. "There were three vehicles that hit him."

Capt. Joe Binns of the Garner Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash at Pinewinds Drive and U.S. 401, and that police were interested in talking to the driver of a Hyundai Sonata which left the scene.

"One of those vehicles did leave the scene, and we are looking for anybody that might have information about that vehicle that was involved in this pedestrian fatality this morning," he said.

​Alston said Mims was the father of seven children, and she begged the Hyundai driver to come forward.

Binns acknowledged the danger of Mims' commute, saying, “On a road such as this that doesn’t have a crosswalk, obviously, someone who is crossing the road – a four-lane highway in the dark – they’re going to have to watch out for their safety."