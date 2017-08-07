You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Whitney Hunter still can't believe her husband of just 10 months is gone.

The families of Jonathon Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, and Christopher Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, will now be known as "Gold Star families," those who have lost a relative in the line of duty. Both men were killed last week in Afghanistan.

Both men were members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team with the 82nd Airborne Division, which deployed to Afghanistan in June.

On Friday, Whitney Hunter and Harris' widow stood side-by-side on the tarmac in Dover, Delaware, as their husbands’ flagged-draped coffins came home.

"It was perfect," Hunter said. "For this type of thing, even for that to be said, it was absolutely perfect the way it was handled."

Hunter says the couple often talked about the dangers of the mission before he left.

She said she remembers the final moments she saw her husband.

"I saw him and all the other guys go to the bus and he waved at me," she said. "I saw him, he like, I just saw his body language completely change and that's when it hit him. Like he wasn't going to be home for a while."

The couple met in May 2016, the same day Whitney Hunter graduated from Methodist University. They were married in October, and Jonathon Hunter deployed in June.

Whitney Hunter said she now plans to cherish the goofy pictures they took together.

"That's what I got to see on a daily basis...every single day. That's what I want to share," she said.

Funeral arrangements are being planned in Jonathon Hunter's hometown in Indiana, but Whitney said it is most important to remember who her husband was.

"The world needs to know who these two men were," she said. "They died for every single one of us and it's something that far too often people take for granted."

After graduating from high school in 2011, Jonathon Hunter spent a short time in Nashville, Tennessee, pursuing his dream of becoming a music producer before he enrolled at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, where he studied criminology and business. He joined the Army in April 2014.