— Plenty of rain will fall around central North Carolina on Tuesday as widespread storms move through the state.

A flood watch is in effect for many counties in and around the Triangle, stretching to Edgecombe County in the east to Cumberland County in the south.

"(There will be) heavy rain at times today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "One- to three-inch (rain) totals by the end of the day.

"This rain will come in in waves, we may have some thunderstorms that develop as well."

The rain will begin to intensify later in the morning, breaking briefly at times through the afternoon and evening. Gardner said the chance for rain is 90 percent during the day but drops off to 60 percent later in the evening.

Tuesday morning's commute could include a shower or traffic snarl as the chance for rain picks up across the region.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler, as highs will only reach 72 degrees.

Current forecasts predict that the showers and thunderstorms will last for days before clearing up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest.

