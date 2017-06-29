You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two sections of Interstate 95 will be widened to eight lanes in the next decade, according to the updated draft of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's 10-year plan.

A chunk of the highway between Exit 22 in Lumberton and Exit 40 near Hope Mills is scheduled to be funded after 2027. Another piece of the interstate—from Exit 71 just south of Dunn to Exit 81 near Benson—is slated for construction beginning in 2026.

“Widening Interstate 95 has long been a need in North Carolina for congestion, safety and economic development,” Terry Hutchens of Fayetteville, the Division 6 member for the NCDOT, said in a news release. “It is great to see portions of I-95 widening funded.”

The NCDOT will also widen the All American Freeway in Fayetteville to six lanes from Owen Drive to north Santa Fe Drive. Construction there is scheduled to begin in 2027.

In all, 14 projects were added to the NCDOT's 10-year plan for Division 6. The plan was initially scheduled to be approved by the Board of Transportation at its June meeting, but approval was delayed to allow the department to update the document to reflect the changes.

The final plan is expected to be approved by the North Carolina Board of Transportation in August.