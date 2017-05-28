You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Warm, muggy conditions will greet festival-goers headed to the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest Sunday evening, and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible for the rest of the day.

Any storms that fire up could become severe, with hail and damaging straight-line winds being the biggest threat.

All of central North Carolina is under a slight risk for severe weather, the second of five threat levels, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"Hail is likely the biggest threat from any severe storms that form Sunday afternoon and evening," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said. "But much of this activity will be quite isolated. Many spots will be dry throughout the evening."

Weather permitting, hot air balloons will take to the sky for a mass ascension at Fleming Look Park at about 6:30 p.m. About two hours later, also weather permitting, tethered hot air balloons will light up the night sky for an evening glow session.

Memorial Day will be hot and humid for the Triangle as highs reach near 90 degrees.

The UV index will be 9 out of 10, so if you're headed to the pool for the first time this year, make sure to use sunscreen.

A few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the day, with damaging winds and hail possible. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but once again, the region will be under a slight risk of severe weather, the second of five threat levels.

The rest of the week should be drier with warm temperatures.