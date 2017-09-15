You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/197bt

A Whiteville woman said she will now be able to have the wedding of her dreams thanks to a $100,000 lottery win.

Christina Richardson got engaged two years ago and always dreamed of a big beach wedding. However, it was an unlucky year for Richardson and her fiancé after Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to their home.

“The roof was leaking,” Richardson said. “We had to fix the floors and all the house. That’s where all of our money was going.”

Richardson’s luck turned around Thursday when she stopped at Sam’s Pit Stop on Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro and bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket.

“I couldn't say anything after I scratched the ticket,” Richardson said. “I just kept thinking, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ I didn’t sleep well last night. I tossed and turned and slept on my wallet.”

Richardson claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $69,507.

The $20 game, launched in January 2016, has three top prizes of $4 million, five $1 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. One $4 million prize, one $1 million prize and two $100,000 prizes remain.