— Residents of the Sir Walter Apartments in downtown Raleigh say they are being told to leave the building because it is being sold.

The apartment building, at 400 Fayetteville St., was once a hotel, and is now apartments for what the brochure calls "seasoned individuals."

Lee Parnell, 83, moved into the building in the early 1990s, when Fayetteville Street was a pedestrian mall.

"It was the place to be when I moved in here," he said.

The Sir Walter was built in the 1920s as a way to bring conventions and tourists to the city.

Now, it is 10 stories of housing subsidized by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That's what attracted Parnell all those years ago.

"We all had a good time," he said. "We were going everywhere, doing everything, going on bus rides."

Geraldine Burtoe said the building is like a piece of history.

"Well, I like history. It's a historical place, and the people are nice," she said.

But living at the Sir Walter is coming to an end.

Burtoe, 77, said she waited six months for an apartment to open up. She moved from Atlanta to be closer to her daughter. Now, she has to start looking for a new place all over again.

"I'm not worried about it. I’ve got faith, and faith is what carries you through," she said.

The company that manages the building declined to comment. Some residents said they have nowhere to turn and are angry about the notice.