Where to eat, drink and shop Saturday to help hurricane victims
Posted 10:37 a.m. today
Updated 10:38 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of Triangle businesses will be donating proceeds from Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Dubbed Rally and Relief, this effort features more than 20 businesses including retail, restaurants and gyms.
All donations will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and all donations are tax deductible.
More ways to help Harvey victims
Participating businesses include: (check the Rally and Relief Facebook page for updates)
- Arrow Haircuts (All Locations)
- Boulted Bread
- buku Raleigh
- Capital Club 16
- Centro
- cr2f
- Crank Arm Brewing Company
- DECO Raleigh
- Father and Son
- FOUNDATION
- Garland
- lucettegrace
- Manhattan Cafe
- Oak City Chiropractic
- Oak City Cycling Project
- PBX pilates barre extreme
- Person Street Bar
- Raleigh Denim Workshop
- Raleigh Wine Shop
- Runologie
- Slim's Downtown
- Slingshot Coffee Company
- So & So Books
- soca raleigh
- Standard Foods
- Yellow Dog Bread Company
