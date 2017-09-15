What's on Tap

Where to eat, drink and shop Saturday to help hurricane victims

Posted 10:37 a.m. today
Updated 10:38 a.m. today

Rally and Relief

By Kathy Hanrahan

Raleigh, N.C. — A group of Triangle businesses will be donating proceeds from Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Dubbed Rally and Relief, this effort features more than 20 businesses including retail, restaurants and gyms.

All donations will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and all donations are tax deductible.

More ways to help Harvey victims

Participating businesses include: (check the Rally and Relief Facebook page for updates)

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story.

Kathy Hanrahan
Out & About editor