— A group of Triangle businesses will be donating proceeds from Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Dubbed Rally and Relief, this effort features more than 20 businesses including retail, restaurants and gyms.

All donations will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and all donations are tax deductible.

Participating businesses include: (check the Rally and Relief Facebook page for updates)