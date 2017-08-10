You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— When Amanda Laroque's plane landed safely on Thursday just after midnight at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, she was greeted with open arms.

Over a dozen people were waiting for her anticipated arrival, including her mother, who was carrying a bouquet of flowers.

"I have not slept. I have been dreaming about you coming home. This has just been so crazy," said Barbara Levy, Laroque's mother.

Laroque, 51, was stuck in Honduras for more than a week after officials there believed she was carrying drugs. She had been checking out houses in Roatan, an island off the Honduran coast, and was heading back to the U.S. when she was arrested at the airport late last month.

Laroque was actually carrying a "can safe," a fake Arizona Iced Tea can used by tourists to hide money and jewelry while on the beach. When airport security in Honduras asked to examine the can, they cut into the lining and found a substance authorities believed was cocaine. On Friday, the substance tested negative for narcotics, and Laroque was released from jail.

On Wednesday, her passport was returned, and her journey back home began. ​

LaRoque said she is thankful to those that helped her through her time in Honduras.

"To all of the locals who have been so extremely helpful to me, and so many of them have come by to say goodbye and give me hugs," she said. "It's just really sad this whole thing happened."