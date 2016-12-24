You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— WRAL.com visitors had wide-ranging interests in the stories they clicked on and videos they watched this year, based on lists of the most popular stories and videos of 2016.

Hurricane Matthew coverage dominated the most-viewed videos of the year on WRAL.com, with forecast updates, storm tracks and continuous coverage of the deluge and subsequent flooding taking 11 of the top 30 spots.

When it comes to the written word, however, weather was just one of many topics that interested readers.

Reports of gunfire at Crabtree Valley Mall on Aug. 13 generated a lot of buzz, with three stories on the panic in the mall and the search for a gunman – none was ever found – ranking among the top 18 of the year.

Politics, from Donald Trump's presidential run to the controversy over North Carolina's anti-LGBT law House Bill 2, accounted for five of the top 30 most-read stories.

Crime and police-involved shootings, such as the Feb. 29 shooting death of Akiel Denkins in Raleigh, also were hot topics.

As proof that nothing ever goes away on the Internet, several of the most-read stories of the year, including the top overall story about an Amtrak train crash, didn't even happen in 2016. They likely were linked to a more current story and then shared through social media.

Here are some other stop stories on WRAL.com during 2016:

