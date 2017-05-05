What to do if you're bitten by a snake in NC
Posted 8:21 a.m. today
Updated 18 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Thirty-seven snake species call the Tar Heel State home, but only five of them are venomous.
Copperheads, cottonmouths, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, pigmy rattlesnakes and timber rattlesnakes can all deliver bites that leave victims with one or two puncture wounds.
Serious symptoms from venomous snake bites can include weakness, increased heart rate, confusion, trouble breathing, numbness, vomiting and low blood pressure.
The Carolinas Poison Center helps treat about 500 snake bites each year in North Carolina.
There are several things people can do to lessen their chance of being bitten.
The Carolinas Poison Center says to check boots and shoes that are in garages or outside before putting them on.
Experts also say that sturdy boots or shoes are best when outside, especially when gardening or hiking.
If you see a snake, back away slowly. Do not attempt to pick it up or move it.
But what should you do if you're bitten?
According to the Carolinas Poison Center, you should:
- Sit down and stay calm
- Gently wash the area with warm, soapy water
- Remove any jewelry or tight clothing near the bite site
- Keep the bitten area still, if possible, and raise it to heart level
- Call the Carolinas Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222
- If a snake bite victim is having chest pain, difficulty breathing, face swelling or has lost consciousness, call 911 immediately
Do not do the following:
- Cut the bitten area to try to drain the venom - this can worsen the injury
- Ice the area, because it can cause additional tissue damage
- Make and apply a tourniquet or any tight bandage, because it's better for the venom to flow through the body than for it to stay in one area
- Suck or use a suction device to remove the venom
- Attempt to catch or kill the snake involved
