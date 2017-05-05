You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Thirty-seven snake species call the Tar Heel State home, but only five of them are venomous.

Copperheads, cottonmouths, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, pigmy rattlesnakes and timber rattlesnakes can all deliver bites that leave victims with one or two puncture wounds.

Serious symptoms from venomous snake bites can include weakness, increased heart rate, confusion, trouble breathing, numbness, vomiting and low blood pressure.

Venomous snake characteristics: Triangular or diamond-shaped head

Elliptical or cat-like pupils

Long fangs that can be folded at the roof of the mouth

Pits that sense heat located below the eyes

May have a rattle Non-venomous snake characteristics: Smooth head that is shaped like the body

Round pupils

No fangs; small teeth only

The Carolinas Poison Center helps treat about 500 snake bites each year in North Carolina.

Snake bite cases spike in April; NC Poison Center blames mild winter

There are several things people can do to lessen their chance of being bitten.

The Carolinas Poison Center says to check boots and shoes that are in garages or outside before putting them on.

Experts also say that sturdy boots or shoes are best when outside, especially when gardening or hiking.

If you see a snake, back away slowly. Do not attempt to pick it up or move it.

But what should you do if you're bitten?

According to the Carolinas Poison Center, you should:

Sit down and stay calm

Gently wash the area with warm, soapy water

Remove any jewelry or tight clothing near the bite site

Keep the bitten area still, if possible, and raise it to heart level

Call the Carolinas Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222

If a snake bite victim is having chest pain, difficulty breathing, face swelling or has lost consciousness, call 911 immediately

Do not do the following: