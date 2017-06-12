You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Seventeen members of one North Carolina family are figuring out how to spend more than $1.7 million after they pooled their money and captured a Cash 5 jackpot.

During a family outing on June 3, members of the Vang family decided to pool their money and buy Cash 5 tickets from the Cubbard Express on U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.

​“We checked them early the next morning,” family spokeswoman Mai Khou Vang said. “That’s when we started calling each other.”

Members of the family claimed their prizes Friday at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They split the $1,701,813 jackpot and took home the following:

Kao Yang Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

Yang Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

Sue Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

John Lee, of Hickory, $47,311

Chia Yang, of Morganton, $248,383

Vapao Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

Peng Lor, of Hickory,$47,311

Chai Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

Mee Thao Lor, of Hickory,$47,311

Nhia Lor, of Polkton, $47,311

Yer Lo, of Hickory, $23,655

Spencer T. Lo, of Hickory, $47,311

Pao Lo, of Hickory, $153,761

Mai P. Vang, of Landis, $47,311

Yang Sao Lor, of Hickory, $47,311

Sator Lor, of Hickory, $70,966

Kong Hmoov Brandon Lor, of Hickory, $118,277

The family members say they all have different plans on how to use their prize money.