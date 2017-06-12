What's $1.7M divided by 17? Tradition leads to big lottery jackpot for NC family
Posted 33 minutes ago
Updated 30 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Seventeen members of one North Carolina family are figuring out how to spend more than $1.7 million after they pooled their money and captured a Cash 5 jackpot.
During a family outing on June 3, members of the Vang family decided to pool their money and buy Cash 5 tickets from the Cubbard Express on U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.
“We checked them early the next morning,” family spokeswoman Mai Khou Vang said. “That’s when we started calling each other.”
Members of the family claimed their prizes Friday at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They split the $1,701,813 jackpot and took home the following:
Kao Yang Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
Yang Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
Sue Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
John Lee, of Hickory, $47,311
Chia Yang, of Morganton, $248,383
Vapao Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
Peng Lor, of Hickory,$47,311
Chai Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
Mee Thao Lor, of Hickory,$47,311
Nhia Lor, of Polkton, $47,311
Yer Lo, of Hickory, $23,655
Spencer T. Lo, of Hickory, $47,311
Pao Lo, of Hickory, $153,761
Mai P. Vang, of Landis, $47,311
Yang Sao Lor, of Hickory, $47,311
Sator Lor, of Hickory, $70,966
Kong Hmoov Brandon Lor, of Hickory, $118,277
The family members say they all have different plans on how to use their prize money.
