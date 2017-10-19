You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19RnY

— Some puppies just don't want to find bombs.

For the dogs that don't make it through the Central Intelligence Agency's explosive detection training program, there's still a full life to be lived—just not serving the public.

The CIA tweeted the journey of one pup named Lulu that didn't quite take to the training. Trainers said all dogs have good and bad days, but it was clear Lulu wasn't interested in sniffing out bombs.

So, she found a new job: being a good dog.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

All dogs, like humans, have good & bad days when learning something new.

Same for our pups, though it usually lasts just a day or two. pic.twitter.com/z9lQa2uKX4 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Sometimes a pup is bored & needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy. pic.twitter.com/pPaBPohhqB — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

When a pup is removed or retires from our K9 program, the handler & their family is given the chance to adopt them & many do. pic.twitter.com/EMfua7zhbT — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017