Pets
A dog story: What happens to CIA pups that don't get through training
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 13 minutes ago
Washington — Some puppies just don't want to find bombs.
For the dogs that don't make it through the Central Intelligence Agency's explosive detection training program, there's still a full life to be lived—just not serving the public.
The CIA tweeted the journey of one pup named Lulu that didn't quite take to the training. Trainers said all dogs have good and bad days, but it was clear Lulu wasn't interested in sniffing out bombs.
So, she found a new job: being a good dog.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.