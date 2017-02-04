You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Forestry officials in western North Carolina say a fire which burned in private land and in the Pisgah National Forest is now 90 percent contained.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2l95yqV) U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings said the Sugar Cove Fire, which had been burning since last Saturday, is not expected to grow any more. But Jennings also said it's not a time for residents to be complacent, since abnormally dry weather continues across western North Carolina and the spring fire season is getting ready to start.

The fire grew to 577 acres, with much of the growth due to burnout operations to remove potential fuel for the fire. The fire began on private land Jan. 28 from a burning pile of brush that escaped into the national forest.