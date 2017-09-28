You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A positive sample of West Nile Virus has been found in a local mosquito pool in New Hanover County.

County health officials said recent testing of the local mosquito pools turned up the positive test, according to NBC affiliate WECT. Despite the find, officials urged residents to not be alarmed but to try to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

“Human incidence of West Nile Virus is rare, but remains a dangerous disease. There is no cure and no vaccine available for people, so citizens should protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites,” New Hanover County Health Director Phillip Tarte told the television station.