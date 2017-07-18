You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18aKC

— Raising quadruplets is one endless juggling act for David and Sherri Norris, the parents of six children who have one amazing story.

At the Norris' home in Wendell, everyday is busy thanks to quadruplets Jase, Logan, Addison and Bella. The kids always have somebody to play with and somebody to fight with.

When the foursome was born, the parents' arms were always full. Now, five years later, the quadruplets are walking, talking and taking on distinct personalities.

"It's been a whirlwind, a tornado," said the quadruplets' dad, David Norris. "It's gone by so fast."

"All I can remember from [the first year] is having to set the clock every three hours to feed them," said mom Sherri Norris. "By the time you got done feeding four infants, it is time to do it all over again."

After the quadruplets, David and Sherri thought they were done with having kids, but then Sherri got pregnant again, and Baby Noah joined the family in 2016.

"He was a big surprise, but he's been such a blessing," said Sherri.

With five little ones and David's 16-year-old son from a previous marriage, it's a full house.

"People say to us all the time 'I don't know how you do it,''' said Sherri. "But you just do."

"The good Lord above us blessed us financially, but it's never enough when you have a family of eight," said David. "When you open up a box of cereal, it's gone. For normal families, it lasts two weeks, but I'm serious -- here, it lasts one day!"

Grocery bills are high and laundry is never-ending, but the joy, the parents say, is infinite and worth a little chaos. "It's the love," said Sherri. "There's always so much love to go around."