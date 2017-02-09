You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Ijo

— A 63-year-old man was charged Wednesday with impersonating a police officer and felony hit and run after a wreck in Wendell.

According to arrest warrants, Lefus Whitley Jr., of 1001 S. Hollybrook Road, Wendell, was driving recklessly when he hit another vehicle near the intersection of Main and Second streets and left the scene.

When Whitley was stopped by a Wendell police officer a short time later, he allegedly exited his vehicle and said, "I'm a cop. I'm a cop," according to warrants.

Whitley is charged with felony hit and run causing injury, impersonating a law enforcement officer, reckless driving to endanger and operating a vehicle without insurance.

No other information about the wreck was immediately available.