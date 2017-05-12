You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Mother's Day will be ideal for brunch and a walk in the park, but before then the Triangle is in for another gloomy, damp and chilly day.

Saturday's forecast high is only 66 degrees in Raleigh, and it will feature more clouds than sun, WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said.

Families and grads at outdoor college commencement ceremonies will need a jacket and an umbrella.

The chance for rain, while never pervasive, will be steady throughout the day on Saturday. Any of those showers could pop up thunder and lightning, but none of the storms that form are expected to be severe, Fishel said.

Skies should clear in the early evening,in time for baseball at the Durham Bulls' Star Wars Night and an outdoor concert by Future at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. Gradual clearing continues through Saturday night, with a big warmup for Sunday morning.

Sunday will see bright sun and temperatures reaching 80 degrees by noon.

And that is just the beginning of a warm stretch that will feel almost like summer. The weather stays dry and temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the work week.