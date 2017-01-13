You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A cold front dropping in from the north will take Friday's balmy high temperatures back down to the seasonal normal overnight and into the weekend and bring a chance of light rain.

The temperature rose to 72 degrees in Raleigh around noon, but will begin to drop into the afternoon when that cold front begins to migrate south. Overnight lows will get into the low 40s and won't rebound much on Saturday.

The approaching front cooled northern cities like Chicago to 20 degrees on Friday, but the chilliest weather won't reach the Triangle.

"We don't get into that coldest air," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "But certainly we're going to cool down a little bit over the weekend."

Clouds will thicken up on Saturday and bring a 30 percent chance of light rain around the Triangle, though the rain won't add up to much.

"(The rain is) enough to be annoying more than anything," Gardner said. "The amounts in the rain gauges will actually be pretty small.

Warmth will begin to creep its way back in through the week. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see more cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 50s. But by mid-week, the high will climb back near 70 degrees.