— After a week of pleasant weather that brought sun and low humidity to most of North Carolina, storms are again in the forecast Friday and over the weekend.

Showers moving east across the state could hit the western edge of the Triangle region by 10 a.m., said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. The bulk of the storm could then move in by lunchtime at the earliest.

"I think that might be a little early, but certainly we're going to have a wave that comes on in, and then showers and thunderstorms on and off," Gardner said.

A final band of rain will move through around the evening commute, Gardner said, but then the storms will taper off.

The weekend will likely bring rain, too. A 30 percent chance of rain persists through most of Saturday as temperatures hit 88 degrees, but Gardner said the day won't be a washout.

"Even though it's 30 percent all across the board, it's not going to rain all day Saturday," Gardner said. "We're def looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms.

"It's just that we could see them at any point during the day."

Temperatures will rise on Sunday to 93, and the chance of storms bump back to 30 percent in the afternoon.