— The winter temperature rollercoaster took a dip Saturday before Sunday begins the slow and steady climb back to 70 degrees, WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

Widespread sunny skies made up for the fact that Saturday's high temperature was only 45 degrees in Raleigh. Central North Carolina will add about 10 degrees to that total each day on Sunday and Monday before the warmup peaks on Wednesday.

Sunday will see a few partly cloudy periods. "An increasing southwesterly wind in the afternoon should really help it warm up," Wilmoth said.

Monday stays mostly sunny, and the chance for rain doesn't return until the next cold front arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out at 70 early in the afternoon that day before cool winds, gusting to 35 mph, usher in cooler air.