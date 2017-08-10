You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Help local charities this weekend, play with dogs, or enjoy some live music.

Benefit events

Field of Hope Baseball Game - The Durham Bulls will host the fourth annual "Field of Hope" baseball game, presented by UNC Health Care and benefiting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, on Sunday. The Bulls game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will raise money to support the prevention and treatment of various women's cancers.

Rock Your World Benefit Concert - Eddie Money will headline this 8th annual concert on Saturday at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre. All proceeds will go to Hope for Haiti Foundation and Water for Good. Joining Eddie Money on the bill will be Dez Money and Faze (featuring Eddie’s son Dez), along with Band of Brothers, Rick Livingstone and Trey Heffinger.

A Place at the Table Saturday Brunch - NoFo at the Pig in downtown Raleigh hosts this pay-what-you-can brunch on Saturday.

Yappy Hour to Benefit Furbaby Rescue - Raleigh Brewing Company will host this event Sunday afternoon. There will be raffles, a dog trainer on site and food trucks.

Music and performances

Y'all at Dix Park - This free concert series features live local music, local food trucks, beer and field day games for children and adults. Saturday's event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Harvey Hill at Dorothea Dix Park. All proceeds will benefit the development and creation of Dix Park.

Merge Records Showcase - The North Carolina Museum of Art will host this show Saturday night highlighting three bands affiliated with Durham-based indie-rock champion Merge Records. The show features Superchunk with Waxahatchee and Ex Hex.

Hunter Hayes - This country singer-songwriter will play The Ritz in Raleigh Friday night.

Live Band Karaoke with Bob Stephens - The Bullpen in Durham hosts this karaoke event Sunday night featuring pianist Bob Stephens, who used to play with Fats Domino.

Umphrey's McGee - This jam band will play Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh Friday night. Aqueous will open the show.

Tesla - See his heavy metal band at The Ritz in Raleigh Saturday night.

Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd - See these two take the stage Saturday night at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.

UniverSoul Circus - Now in its 24th season, this show features a mix of global cultures and high energy performances. See it at PNC Arena through Aug. 20.

VAE Comedy Night - The Visual Art Exchange will host four Latin comedians Saturday night. The show is in conjunction with VAE's MEXCLA exhibition. Tickets are $10.