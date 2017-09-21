You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— This weekend is full of concerts, doing-good events, festivals and more.

Food and music festivals

PepperFest - One of the largest chef competitions in North Carolina, this annual festival includes pepper-themed dishes and brews, family activities, a kid chef competition and zesty live music. It happens at Briar Chapel's Great Meadow Park in Chapel Hill on Sunday. Tickets start at $25.



Beats n Bars Festival - This hip hop festival will celebrate the elements of hip hop and its influence in our culture during this two-day festival in downtown Durham. Events will be held at The Pinhook and American Underground Friday and Saturday.

Live and Local: Roots Fest - There will be two stages of music, merchants, arts and crafts vendors, community art projects, a children's zone with bouncy houses and much more during this free festival on Hillsborough Street on Saturday.



Carrboro Music Festival - This free two-day festival includes more than 10 stages of live music on Saturday and Sunday.





Jerk Food Festival - This free festival will be held on Saturday at West Point on the Eno on Saturday. There will be a 5K, jerk wing eating contest, cooking demos, cook-offs, arts and craft vendors, live music and more fun.

Cultural festivals

International Folk Festival - Celebrate cultural diversity at the Fayetteville Arts Council's 39th International Folk Festival this weekend. Festivities include the Parade of Nations, live performances, authentic cuisine, arts and crafts vendors, children's area and a Native American Cultural Showcase. Also make sure to visit with some of your favorite reporters and anchors at the WRAL tent. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.





East Meets West Festival - This festival celebrates Morrisville with a day of food, culture, and music from around the world. Local restaurants sell small plates of their specialties. Throughout the day, the festival stage hosts performances from groups representing our community’s many cultures. The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.



Dragon Boat Festival - Head to Booth Amphitheatre in Cary on Saturday for this event, which will include a full slate of dragon boat races, food vendors, performances and games for children.



Benson Mule Days - This four-day festival is packed with mule competitions, rodeos, carnival rides, arts and crafts, street dances and concerts. Events run Thursday through Sunday.





Halfway to St. Paddy's Day - Doherty's Pub in Apex will be celebrating on Saturday with bag pipes, Irish dancers, delicious food, cold beer and live music.



Fiesta del Pueblo - La Fiesta del Pueblo is back on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh for another daylong celebration of Latin food, music, art and culture on Sunday starting at noon.

OktoberFest Party - Raleigh Brewing Company will hold its annual OktoberFest party on Friday night with music from the Little German Band, giveaways and food trucks.



Fiesta in the Forest - This Irish Music Festival will be held Saturday afternoon on South Taylor Street in downtown Wake Forest. This family-friendly event will include Celtic bands, Irish dancers, Gaelic sports demos, food trucks, vendors and much more. Admission is free.

OktoberFest VII - Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham will host this family-friendly event on Saturday featuring live music, food, drinks, bounce houses, crafts and much more. Admission is free. The event will help raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Durham.

On stage

Alison Krauss and David Gray - See these two singer-songwriters at Booth Amphitheatre.

D.L. Hughley - The host of his own nationally syndicated radio show and New York Times Bestselling author will bring his stand-up show to DPAC Friday night.



Brantley Gilbert - The country singer brings his tour to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Saturday. He will be joined by Luke Combs and Tyler Farr.

Pink Floyd Laser Show - A don't-miss event for fans, this multi-media laser light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd will illuminate DPAC on Saturday.



Todd Glass - You might recognize him from appearances on "Tosh.0," "Louie," "The Daily Show" and "Conan," in addition to his own one hour Netflix special. See him Thursday through Saturday at Goodnights Comedy Club.



Hanson - Yes, the three brothers who rose to success with their single "Mmmbop" are on tour again. They are celebrating the band's 25th anniversary with the "Middle of Everywhere Tour," which stops in Raleigh Friday night at The Ritz.

Friday Night Tribute Series - Take a trip back to the 1990s with the band Here's to the Night during this outdoor concert in North Hills' Midtown Park. There will also be food trucks on hand.

For the foodies

Porkapalooza - The Root Cellar Cafe & Catering will host this annual dinner on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. This porktastic farm dinner will offer seven small plate courses, featuring locally raised pork from Seven Springs Farm and Hickory Nut Gap Farm and handcrafted beers from Holly Spring’s Bombshell Beer Company.



BBQ, Blues and Brews - Head to Fuquay-Varina on Saturday for this event which will include a barbecue competition, craft beer and a variety of blues and bluegrass music. Tasting tickets are $10 per person and non-tasters can get into the event for $3.

Park It in the Market Food Truck Rodeo - Head to the Holly Springs Farmers Market on Saturday for this rodeo featuring more than 15 food trucks.

Glenwood Faire – Your entry fee to this two-location Sunday festival will give you an opportunity to enjoy small bites and sample beer, wine and cocktails plus enjoy shopping and activities from dozens of Glenwood South restaurants, retailers and businesses.

Help others

Me Fine Gala - This event features live music and dancing, in addition to great food and drink. Tickets are $130 for one and $250 for two. Proceeds go to the Me Fine Foundation, which provides hope and help to critically ill children at Duke and UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals.

9/11 Heroes Run - The Travis Manion Foundation will host this 5K race at 8 a.m. Saturday at Eva Perry Library. The race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

Healing the Heart of America - Democrat and Republican council members from Morrisville will light a "candle of unity" at this Sunday event meant to demonstrate bi-partisan cooperation in community leadership at the Cary Arts Center. The ceremony will feature patriotic music by three local artists and multi-faith prayers by representatives of the Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Muslim faith traditions.The event is free and open to the community.

Raleigh Beer Week

This annual beer celebration will be wrapping up this weekend. Here are a few highlights:



Clouds Brewing Anniversary - The Glenwood Avenue brewery and taproom celebrates three years in business on Saturday with live music from the Little German Band, a stein holding contest, German food specials, bar games, a photo booth and more fun.



Crafty Beer Shop Anniversary - This bottle shop will be celebrating Saturday afternoon with samples from more than 25 breweries, in addition to wine tastings, live music, corn hole, special kegs, giveaways and food from Cousins Lobster and Philly’s Cheesesteak food trucks.

Beer and Duck Donuts - Head to Bottlemixx Friday night to explore the relationship between beer and doughnuts. Expect some tasty pairings.



Ice Cream Float Party - Bottle Rev in north Raleigh is teaming up with Trophy Brewing and Two Roosters ice cream shop for this event Saturday. There will be a Chocolate Hop Shake on draft.

Keg Toss Competition - Trophy Brewing will host this competition on Saturday. One dollar from every beer sold will benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina! Plus there are prizes for those who toss the kegs the furthest.