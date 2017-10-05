You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Enjoy exciting fundraisers, a downtown Raleigh food truck rodeo, Oktoberfest celebrations, live music and more in the Triangle this weekend.

Festivals

Triangle Oktoberfest - The Rotary Clubs of Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor and the Town of Cary are joining together for this Triangle-wide event Friday and Saturday at Booth Amphitheatre. Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, dancing, traditional Bavarian food and fare, wiener dog races, a yodeling contest and the Mass Krug Stemmen (stein hoist competition). Proceeds help support the Rotary Clubs and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

BlocktoberFest - Little City Brewing hosts this street festival on Saturday featuring live music, beer tents, food vendors, carnival style games, bounce houses and more. Proceeds will go to local nonprofit Dynamic Water, which provides access to clean, safe drinking water to communities.

Sir Walter Smoke-Off - The best barbecue chefs in North Carolina will compete in this event Saturday at Dix Park. Teams will be competing for the coveted Sir Walter Smoke-Off Golden Pig Medallion as well as $500 in prize money. There will also be music, beer and a children's zone. This event supports the Oak City Outreach Center and the Partnership to End Homelessness.

Durham Bulls Fan Fest - This free event at the DBAP on Saturday will feature fan photos with the team’s championship trophies, batting practice on the field, a yard sale at the Ballpark Corner Store, concessions, self-guided clubhouse tours, beer from Bull Durham Beer Co. and more.

White Street Oktoberfest - White Street Brewing Company is bringing old-world Bavaria to downtown Wake Forest on Saturday. This free outdoor festival will include live entertainment, German food and six specialty beers brewed just for the celebration. Individual and team games will include stein hoisting, tricycle races and a keg carrying contest. Admission is free.

Pumpkin Carving Party and Halloween Open House - TheeDesign hosts this night of pumpkin carving, games and Halloween fun surprises Friday night. There will be contests for pumpkin carving and costumes, where prizes will be awarded to the scariest, funniest and most original designs and outfits. All ages are welcome.

For the Foodies Carroll's Kitchen Anniversary - The downtown Raleigh restaurant will celebrate its first year in business with a celebration on Friday night. Carroll's Kitchen is a nonprofit restaurant which is dedicated to ending homelessness for women in Raleigh.

Celebrate Fuquay-Varina - This festival features live entertainment, craft beer, food, art vendors, free kids zone, classic cars and more in downtown Fuquay-Varina Saturday. Admission is free.

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo - This food truck rodeo boasts more 50 vendors spread out over 11 city blocks along Fayetteville Street on Sunday. Admission is free.

BBQ and Friends: A Foodie Fundraiser for TROSA - This fun, family-friendly fundraiser is presented by Nana's Restaurant Chef and Owner Scott Howell and Sysco Raleigh. There will be music, games, make-and-take crafts with The Scrap Exchange, and an amazing sampling of food from the Triangle's most beloved chefs. The event is Sunday at TROSA. Tickets are on sale now.

Lassiter Distilling Company Pop-Up Fair - This Knightdale distillery will be celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday with food trucks and vendors.

On stage

Zac Brown Band - The country rock band brings its "Welcome Home" tour to Coastal Credit Union at Walnut Creek in Raleigh Friday night.

Robert Cray - In just over 40 years, guitarist Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio albums, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. See him and his band at Carolina Theatre of Durham Sunday night.

Breaking Benjamin "Unplugged" - See this rock band unplugged Friday night at The Ritz.

Eyes Up Here Comedy - Start your first Friday off right with stand up comedy from the Triangle's funniest ladies at Neptunes in downtown Raleigh.

Friday Night Tributes - Enjoy this free concert series at Midtown Park at North Hills Friday night. This week's show is a country music tribute. Admission is free. There will also be food trucks.

The Connells at The Mill - The lawn at Rocky Mount Mills is the perfect setting for an evening of free music and fun. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and pick up a picnic dinner from one of the restaurants on campus. There will also be food trucks and beer.

For the pets

SPCA Fur Ball - Enjoy an evening celebrating the SPCA of Wake County's 50th Anniversary at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn Saturday. The annual black-tie event features a seated dinner and silent and live auctions.

Dog Olympics - Cheer canine athletes, celebrate the human-animal bond and help raise funds for homeless dogs at this annual event at the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine Saturday.

Run for their Lives 5K - This family-friendly event will include a competitive race and recreational run on Saturday starting at SAFE Haven for Cats. All proceeds benefit SAFE Haven for Cats.