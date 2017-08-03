You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Our best bets this weekend include a food truck rodeo in downtown Raleigh, outdoor movies at the NCMA, several vendor markets, a party at Raleigh Brewing and more.

Shop and eat

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo - This festival boasts more than 50 vendors spread out over 11 city blocks along Fayetteville Street. The rodeo runs 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

NeighBREWhood Party - Raleigh Brewing hosts this block party Saturday featuring live music, food trucks, swag giveaways and special beer releases.

Hops and Shop Market Vendor Series - Shop Local Raleigh has brought back this vendor series on the first Friday evening of every month. Head to Market Hall in City Market from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to check out unique crafts, local beer and tasty cuisine.

Locally Made Market - The Mayton Inn will host this market Friday night featuring 20 of the most talented and unique local artisans in the area.

The Collective Market - Check out this market of local, handmade gifts in Market Plaza in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

Live music

Carolina Music Awards - Some of the best musical artists in the Carolinas will be honored Saturday. The ceremony will be held at Fletcher Opera Theater starting at 8 p.m.

Flash Chorus - Head to Motorco in Durham Friday night to sing "Cruel Summer" by Bananarama and "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

Sunday in the Park - Enjoy an afternoon of music at Fred Fletcher Park featuring Breathe Deep, a tribute to the Moody Blues. Baguettaboutit and Mr. Softee food trucks will be on site.

Blondie and Garbage - These two female-fronted rock bands will play Red Hat Amphitheater Saturday night.

Foreigner - The band will bring its 40th anniversary tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh Sunday night. Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zepplin Experience are also on the bill.

Thomas Rhyant's Sam Cooke Soul Revue - Gospel singer Thomas Rhyant and his three-piece band present the history and music of the legendary Sam Cooke at The Bullpen Saturday night.

August Alsina - The New Orleans R&B performer plays The Ritz in Raleigh Saturday night. Tone Stith and Professor Toon are also on the bill.

Summersol Tropical Dance Party - The Cortez on Glenwood Avenue will host this dance party Saturday night. The kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m. but the DJ will keep playing until 2 a.m.

Theater and comedy

Motown: The Musical - It began as one man's story and became everyone's music. This show tells the story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. See it at DPAC through Sunday.

Eyes Up Here Comedy - This stand-up show features some of the Triangle's funniest ladies. See it Friday night at Neptunes in downtown Raleigh.

Bill Bellamy - Veteran comedian Bill Bellamy first gained national notoriety on Russell Simmons' "Def Comedy Jam," and is credited for coining the phrase "booty call." See him at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh Friday through Sunday.

Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company - Upright Citizens Brigade Tour Co. brings the best improv comedians from theaters in New York and Los Angeles to new audiences all around the country. See them Friday night at Carolina Theatre of Durham.

Legends of Comedy - Comedians Talent Harris, Rodney Perry and Chris Thomas will perform with music by Chubb Rock. See them Saturday night at Carolina Theatre of Durham.

Outdoor movies

Hidden Figures - This film tells the inspiring tale of the African American women who worked for NASA in the 1960s. See it at the NCMA Saturday night. Tickets are $6 for non-museum members.

Lion - Five-year-old Saroo loses his cherished older brother in a deserted railway station, falls asleep on an out-of-service train and finds himself a thousand miles away in a sprawling, terrifying Calcutta. Adopted by an Australian couple, Saroo grows up yearning for the Indian family left behind. See it at the NCMA Friday night. Tickets are $6 for non-museum members.