— Our picks include the Lazy Daze Festival in Cary, creative events at the North Carolina Museum of Art, an International Block Party and Caribbean carnival and more.

Festivals and live music

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - The Town of Cary's signature event, Lazy Daze, welcomes more than 50,000 people annually into the historic downtown. This two-day event features arts and crafts, food, a Kid’s World and two huge stages with entertainment all day.

International Block Party - Enjoy music and dance demonstrations from around the world, local beer with an international flair and a mini-bazaar in City Plaza on Sunday.

CaribMask Caribbean Carnival - This annual celebration of Caribbean culture will take place Saturday on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Enjoy a parade, a festival village, a children's zone and more fun.

Y'all at Dix Park - This free concert series continues Saturday at Harvey Hill at Dix Park with live local music, local food trucks, beer and field day games for both children and adults.

Kirby Derby - This soap box derby race will be happening on Saturday during the Y'all at Dix Park event at Harvey Hill. Watch racers, listen to music and enjoy a parade starting at 4 p.m.

Monster Drawing Rally - At this live drawing event/fundraiser, 78 artists at all stages of their careers take shifts to draw in front of a live audience. The evening also includes a collaborative art project, music, and food trucks. Check it out Friday at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Be Loud - This fourth annual concert event is Friday and Saturday at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. The lineup features Drivin’ n Cryin,' The Backsliders, Boom Unit Brass Band, The Spressials, Hege V, and Billy Warden and the Floating Children. The concerts benefit the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, whose mission is to support adolescent and young adult cancer patients and their families at UNC Hospitals. Tickets are $40 for a weekend pass and $20-$25 for single nights.

Delta Rae - North Carolina's own Delta Rae will play Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh Saturday night. Lauren Jenkins is also on the bill.

Beauty and the Beast - The NCMA will screen this 2017 live-action remake of the animated Disney classic on Saturday night. Tickets are $6 for non-museum members.

Food and drink

Brewfest - Beer and the Chapel Hill Farmers' Market are a natural match, considering local brewers source many of their ingredients from nearby farms. At this special Saturday market, there will be free beer samples from Mystery Brewing Company, Dingo Dog Brewing Company, Haw River Farmhouse Ales, Starpoint Brewing, Steel String Brewery, Fullsteam Brewery and more. There will also be chef demos, corn hole and live music.

Taylor's Parking Lot Party - This event includes live music, free beer and wine tastings, the Not Just Icing dessert truck, the Cousin’s Maine Lobster food truck and local vendors including Larry's Coffee. It all happens Saturday at Taylor's Wine Shop parking lot.

Beef Jerky and Beer Pairing at Beer Durham - On Sunday, Raleigh Brewing will sample beer alongside locally made Gone Jerky at Beer Durham. See what beers pair best with which jerky.

Triangle VegFest - This free two-day event includes vegan vendors, inspiring speakers, plant-based food and drink, live music and a children's zone. The event kicks off Saturday at the Durham Arts Council's PSI Theater and continues Sunday at Durham Armory with a vendor fair.

Finally Friday in Apex - On the last Friday of each month, the Apex Downtown Business Association and the Town of Apex bring music and other activities to Salem Street.