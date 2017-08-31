You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18yFJ

— Staying in town for Labor Day weekend? Our picks include Ed Sheeran, Green Day, shopping markets, stand-up comedy, parties and more.

Live music

Ed Sheeran - The singer-songwriter plays a sold-out show at PNC Arena Saturday night. James Blunt will open the show.

Green Day - The rock band brings its "Revolution Radio" tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh Friday night. Catfish and The Bottlemen will also perform.

Capital City Music Festival - The Capital City Music Festival returns to PNC Arena for a Labor Day Weekend event featuring some of R&B's finest including Tyrese, Joe, Ginuwine, Vivian Green and Avant. See the show Sunday.

Cowboy Mouth - This New Orleans rock band plays Motorco Music Hall Friday night.

Dreaming of the 90s Dance Party - Head to The Pinhook Friday night for this dance party featuring Durham DJ PlayPlay.

On stage

Eyes up Here - Start your first Friday off right with stand up comedy from the Triangle's funniest ladies. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Kings in downtown Raleigh. Tickets are $5.

Hush Hush - Come celebrate Mettlesome’s one year anniversary with the cast of Hush Hush, improv teams from across the Triangle and special guests at Kings in Raleigh Saturday night.

Crowns - Raleigh Little Theatre presents this moving and celebratory musical, where hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history. The story is told through the eyes of a young black woman who has come to the south to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. The show runs through Sept. 10.

David Liebe Hart - Known for his roles on Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job!, and extensive tours throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia, Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter. See him on stage at Kings in Raleigh on Sunday.

Labor Day parties and runs

Labor Day Weekend Party - Aloft hotel in downtown Raleigh will host a dance party on its patio Saturday. DJ Grant will be spinning EDM, Top 40 and more hits. Advance tickets are $10. Space is limited. The party is 21 years old and up.

All White Day Party - It's your last weekend to wear white so why not wear it to a day party at Noir on Glenwood Avenue on Sunday? Things get underway at 4 p.m.

Wheels 4 Heroes Charity Crawl - Meet at Cornerstone Tavern before hitting up six plus bars and enjoying drink specials at each. There will be free pizza, a silent auction, samples and giveaways throughout the night. This event benefits wounded veterans.

Food, local art and shopping

Local Color Gallery Anniversary - Help this gallery celebrate its 15 year anniversary Friday night with the opening of an exhibit that highlights the works of 11 female artists.

The Collective Market - This local market will feature a variety of vendors in Market Plaza in downtown Raleigh Friday night.

Durham Food Truck Rodeo - This event features dozens of local food trucks and live music at Durham Central Park on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

African American Cultural Festival - This free two-day festival is Saturday and Sunday in downtown Raleigh. Enjoy art, music, food, artists, performers and more.