You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16cIl

— This holiday weekend, enjoy some holiday lights, great music and treasured time with loved ones.

On stage

Very Funky Christmas - Head to Deep South in downtown Raleigh Sunday night for this free show featuring local musicians and vocalists performing songs from the 1970s and 80s. The first 50 people through the door get a free gift.

Candlelight Christmas - The North Carolina Symphony hosts this event Friday night at Meymandi Concert Hall. Raleigh Children's Chorus will also perform.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical - The beloved TV classic gets the musical treatment this holiday season. See it through Christmas Eve at Fletcher Opera Theater.

Carolina Ballet's The Nutcracker - Carolina Ballet performs Tchaikovsky's holiday classic, The Nutcracker, for the 15th year. Shows are at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium through Christmas.

Wintry outdoor fun

It's cold outside, so just bundle up!

Ice Skating - Go skating in City Plaza in downtown Raleigh. A $10 ticket includes skate rental. The ice rink is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Festival of Lights - Hill Ridge Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland. Enjoy a covered wagon hayride through the beautiful Christmas lights through Dec. 31.

Map of Holiday Lights - We have a map of great holiday lights in the Triangle.

Chinese Lantern Festival - These beautiful LED light displays delight at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. See them through Jan. 14.