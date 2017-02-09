You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Comedy, theater, chocolate, food festivals, shopping markets, art installations and plenty of pre-Valentine's Day events...here's your complete guide to weekend fun.

Valentine's Day

There are a lot of these -- if you don't see what you're looking for below, check out our picks for Valentine's Day in the Triangle.



Knightdale Cupid Run - Burn some calories on Saturday at this run, which starts at Knightdale Station Park. The $20 entry fee includes a winter hat, finisher metal and timing bib.

Upcycled with Love: Valentine's Day Craft Event - The Scrap Exchange is the place to be on Saturday to make Valentine's Day gifts/cards for your friends and loved ones. Projects will be available for children and adults and will include card making, embroidered cards, paper flowers, trophy wine toppers, leather heart-shaped key chains, leather bookmarks, puzzle piece friendship necklaces and scrappy jewelry. It is $10 per person.



Valentine's Day Market - Downtown Cary's Food & Flea has a special Valentine's Day theme this month. Pick out a present for yourself or for a loved one at this eclectic mix of champagne, wine, beer, lobster, shopping, gifts, music and hand-made artwork on Sunday at Ashworth Village in downtown Cary.





Chocolate and Wine - Chatham Hill Winery will be featuring wine and chocolate pairings all weekend. Raleigh's Videri will be the featured chocolate. It is $25 per wine pairing flight.



Chocolate and Beer - Neuse River Brewing hosts this pre-Valentine's Day event Friday night featuring chocolate and beer pairings. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.





Masquerade Valentine's Day Ball - Food, DJs, comedians, spoken word artists, games and more will highlight this second annual event at EnVisions in Durham Saturday night.

For the dogs

Puppy Cupid Crawl - Pints and Puppies hosts this event on Saturday kicking off at Raleigh Beer Garden. Dress your dog up like Cupid, wear matching costumes with your pup and share in the Valentine's spirit with friends. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. A portion of proceeds will go to a local charity. The crawl will hit up four other locations in the area.



Paws and Pours - BottleMixx in Raleigh will host this fundraiser for Second Chance Pet Adoptions on Saturday. Meet some adoptable animals and enjoy wine and cheese pairings.

Jackie's Puppalooza - This dog show and expo will feature dog competitions, vendors and art. It is being held at White Tiger Taekwondo and Martial Arts in Cary on Sunday.

For the foodies

Picnic's Pig Pickin' - The Durham whole hog barbecue restaurant is celebrating its one year anniversary with a pig pickin' at Fullsteam Brewery on Sunday afternoon.

Chili Cook-Off - Show off your chili chops, enjoy Ponysaurus beer and compete for the grand prize of more food and beer at this event Sunday at the Durham brewery.

Soup Swap - Page 158 Books in Wake Forest will host this soup swap event on Saturday. You can take home recipes and meet three well-known local authors who will have samples of their soups. Tickets are $3 per person. Proceeds go to the Raleigh Rescue Mission's Soup Kitchen.

On stage

Fundraiser for Hiroshi Arakawa - Kings in downtown Raleigh will host this benefit concert for Arakawa, a local musician seriously injured in a car accident on Thanksgiving. He remains in ICU. The show, scheduled Friday night, will feature Curtis Eller, Massive Grass and Hank, Pattie and The Current. Tickets are $10.

Ringling Bros. Circus - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents "Out Of This World" this weekend at PNC Arena. It is among the last performances for the famous circus, which announced earlier this year that it would be ending this May after a 146-year run.



NC Symphony: Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade - It beguiles and seduces, sensuous and exotic...the North Carolina Symphony performs Rimsky-Korsakov's spectacular showpiece live at Meymandi Concert Hall Friday and Saturday.





Alter Bridge - This hard rock band from Orlando will be playing The Ritz Sunday night.



Appetite for Destruction - This Guns n Roses tribute band plays The Ritz Friday night.



Better off Dead - This Grateful Dead cover band will be joined by a Widespread Panic tribute band for a show Saturday night at Lincoln Theatre.



Center Stage Comedy Tour - This show features Sommore, Arnez J, Felipe Esparza and Tommy Davidson. See it Friday night at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.



Disney Karaoke - Sing some of our favorite Disney songs at this family friendly event at The Bar in Durham on Sunday.





Carolina Ballet's The Little Mermaid - The classic tale is brought to life at Fletcher Opera Theater. Shows run through Feb. 19.



Anti-Valentine's Day Party - Motorco in Durham hosts this party featuring DJ Flash on Saturday night. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of.

​



Uhh Yeah Dude Podcast taping - Described as "a weekly roundup of America through the eyes of two American-Americans," Uhh Yeah Dude is hosted by Seth Romatelli and Jonathan Larroquette (son of actor John Larroquette). They are taping two podcasts at Kings Saturday night. Tickets are $25.



Dirty Dancing and Hairspray - Carolina Theatre of Durham will host this Retrotreasures double feature Friday night.

Arts

France Pavilion - Exhibiting for the first time in Raleigh, France Pavilion will showcase the works of several French contemporary artists. See it this weekend at Market Hall at City Market.

​



The Poe Gala - Join the Poe Young Professionals for its 5th annual silent auction and raffle event to benefit the Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education. The gala is Saturday night at Artsource at North Hills. In advance, tickets are $50 each or $85 for couples.



2nd Friday Art Walk - Every second Friday of the month, this walk ArtWalk takes place in Carrboro and Chapel Hill from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venues offer live music, food, activities, hands-on art demonstrations, discounts and more. This month's walk will feature artists who work with light. Illuminated art installations, light projections and programs using light will be found indoors and outside from Carrboro's ArtsCenter to Graham Street and beyond in Chapel Hill.