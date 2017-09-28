You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A large-scale bluegrass festival hits downtown Raleigh this weekend along with countless festivals, food events, performances and concerts. Here are our favorite picks.

World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association will be hosting a celebration in downtown Raleigh all week. Some ticketed events include:

The Bluegrass Ramble (runs Tuesday through Thursday at area clubs and the Raleigh Convention Center).

(runs Tuesday through Thursday at area clubs and the Raleigh Convention Center). The IBMA Business Conference (runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Raleigh Convention Center) with be seminars, panels and workshops on festivals, touring merchandise, digital media and more.

(runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Raleigh Convention Center) with be seminars, panels and workshops on festivals, touring merchandise, digital media and more. The International Bluegrass Music Awards (Thursday night at Duke Energy Center's Memorial Auditorium).

Get a full rundown of bluegrass events.

Festivals

Wide Open Bluegrass - Featuring a free street festival and ticketed concerts at Red Hat Amphitheater, this event has something for everyone. The festival runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Raleigh. The free street festival will include more than 100 bands on seven stages on Fayetteville Street. There will also be a dance tent and vendors. This year's performers at Red Hat Amphitheater include Steep Canyon Rangers with Steve Martin.

Festifall - Chapel Hill's 45th arts festival is Sunday. There will be more than 100 local juried artists, three stages of entertainment, a food truck court and a video game lounge.

Durham Bulls Gaming Challenge - Head to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park Friday through Sunday for this gaming competition. There will also be live music. Tickets are still available.

Storytelling Festival - Enjoy a day at the park and listen to stories from professional storytellers in this event presented in partnership with Wake County Public Libraries. There will also be live music. The festival will be held Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Historic Oak View County Park.

For the foodies

Cary's Downtown Chowdown - Enjoy a full afternoon in downtown Cary on Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, craft beer and wine vendors and live music.

Sip and Shop - Support local businesses and Saving Grace NC adoption agency during this event Sunday at WoofinWaggle in Raleigh. There will be beer and wine from Carolina Brewing Company and Honeygirl Meadery, food trucks, vendors and live music.

Oktoberfest - The Glass Jug Beer Lab will be celebrating its third anniversary and Oktoberfest on Saturday with food trucks, live music, craft beer and more.

Kick Off to Oktoberfest - Come celebrate the fall and kick off Oktoberfest at the Raleigh Beer Garden with the craziest sampling event you've ever seen. Your ticket price includes a sampling mug and over 140 beers to sample all in one setting.

On stage

Circus 1903 - Take a trip back in time to 1903, when the circus coming to town was the biggest event of the year. This family-friendly show features high-flying acts and even a very realistic elephant puppet constructed from the award-winning team behind "War Horse."

See the show through Sunday at DPAC.

Jack Johnson - The singer-songwriter and former professional surfer plays Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh Friday night.

Grits and Biscuits - E.Z. Mo Breezy founded this urban Southern music party. The show travels to The Ritz in Raleigh Saturday night.

Arnez J - The former host of BET's "ComicView" will play Goodnights Comedy Club.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson formed this back in 2011 during a Crowes' hiatus. See them Friday and Saturday nights at Lincoln Theatre.

Jesse Cook - This Canadian guitarist, composer and producer has traveled the world exploring musical traditions that he has blended into his style of playing. See him Friday night at Fletcher Opera Theater in downtown Raleigh.

Friday Night Tribute Series - North Hills' Midtown Park is the site of this concert featuring 1980s tribute band Electric Avenue. Admission is free.

Bull City Marching Band Classic - Fourteen of the best high school bands from the Carolinas and Virginia will be competing at N.C. Central's Riddick Football Stadium on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. The winner will take home $1,000.

'Twister' Night - The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences will hold a special screening of the movie Friday night. There will also be tornado-themed science stations, live music, craft beer and more.