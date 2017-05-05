You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

Maria Malta confirmed Friday that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Born a Kentucky coal miner's daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences.

Her 1977 autobiography was made into a popular movie that brought an Oscar for Sissy Spacek's portrayal of the singer. More recently, she won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."

She continues to tour and record regularly, but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery. She is set to release a new album this August.