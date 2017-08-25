You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After several scalding weekends, Central North Carolina is finishing the month of August with sunny skies and mild temperatures, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

"It will be a a mixture of sun and clouds Saturday, and nothing more than a sprinkle," Fishel said.

Sunday will be a bit sunnier, with mostly sunny skies and gorgeous temperatures to end the weekend.

"It's another decent day with clear skies on Sunday," he said. "Get outside for sure."

Enjoy the beautiful weather before a chance of rain on Monday or Tuesday that will stick around.

"It should start to dry out again on Thursday, Fishel said.