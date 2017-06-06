You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Tuesday evening should stay in the high 70s with cloud cover and low humidity. Temperatures and humidity behind Monday's front have dropped significantly.

On Wednesday, the high temperature will only reach 78 degrees, and on Thursday the high will top out at 74. An isolated sprinkle or shower can't be ruled out.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said temperatures will be pleasant but to be prepared for a wet commute home.

"It will feel very nice Wednesday morning, and by lunchtime, we're featuring mostly cloudy skies," Maze said. "There could be some showers starting to form in the afternoon"

Thursday should stay in the mid 70s with low humidity and cloudy skies, before the start of a beautiful weekend.

Friday will be partly sunny and a little warmer to finish the week. Highs will be in the low 80s.

"Over the weekend we start to warm up," Maze said. "Upper 80s on Saturday, 90 on Sunday."

"If all goes how we think it's going to go a range of high pressure is coming in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a small chance of thunderstorms and a lot more heat in the lower to mid 90s."