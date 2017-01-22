Local News
Weather-related crash kills 1 on I-95
Posted 16 minutes ago
A 24-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in a crash along Interstate 95.
Authorities said Shayera Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were injured in the crash.
The names and conditions of the other people in the car have not been released.
Authorities believe the weather and wet roads were the cause of the crash. They do not believe speed or alcohol played a role.
No charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.